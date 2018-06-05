Man on LSD Steals Car, Thinks He’s in Grand Theft Auto

5 Grand Theft Auto Playing Seniors and their Reactions Are Epic

One 23-year-old man from Grants Pass must have gotten a heavy dose of reality check when he came down from his LSD high the other day. He stole a car and led police on a wild chase through Jackson County, convinced that he was actually playing Grand Theft Auto



Instead of the points he would have gotten in GTA for his feats, Clark is now facing a slew of charges, none of them light. He is accused of “driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving and offensive littering,” the publication informs. You probably wouldn’t want to trade places with Anthony J. Clark when he sobered up. Police records cited by Oregon Live show that he acted exactly as he would have, had he been playing the famous video game. This was real life, though and luckily, no one was harmed – though not for lack of trying on Clark’s part.The police affidavit shows that Clark was in the passenger seat of a pickup truck that pulled over the opposite side of the road from a 2003 Toyota Camry . Its driver had been pulled over by police and was being taken into custody for an unrelated drunk driving charge. Clark simply walked over to the deputy standing near the Toyota and informed him he was going to steal the car.Clark got into the vehicle and drove off, almost dragging the deputy along, as he had reached inside and grabbed Clark by the shirt, in an attempt to stop him. Then, after avoiding a collision with the truck he had come in, he fled the scene.He was eventually apprehended near a mobile home park, as he was trying to steal another car. He had driven the Toyota through fences and the wrong way down several roads, and directly over two spike strips, before a bump with a police car made him spin out. He needed another escape vehicle, but he never got to drive away in it.Instead of the points he would have gotten in GTA for his feats, Clark is now facing a slew of charges, none of them light. He is accused of “driving under the influence of intoxicants, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree escape, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, interfering with a police officer, reckless endangering, reckless driving and offensive littering,” the publication informs.