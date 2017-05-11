Wealthy Heir of Hilton Family Reportedly Steals A Bentley, Gets Arrested

Paris Hilton’s younger brother
, who goes by the name of Conrad Hilton, has been arrested after allegedly stealing a Bentley.
It all happened yesterday, and he risks up to four years in prison because he also violated a restraining order with the car that he stole.
The 23-year-old heir to the Hilton empire drove the car to the house of an ex-girlfriend of his, who had a restraining order filed against him. Conrad
was accompanied by one of his friends, who also faces jail time for being involved in the alleged theft.
The funny part in this story is that the Bentley Azure
that he stole belongs to the father of former girlfriend. The owner of the Bentley
is Rick Salomon, and he is known online for a particular amateur movie that stars Conrad’s 36-year-old sister, Paris Hilton
.
We do not think further explanations are needed here, because almost everybody on the Internet has heard about it at a point or another.
There is a video of his arrest, which did not go down smoothly, as he decided to shout at the police officers who were detaining him. While we have never been arrested, we do not think it is a wise thing to yell at police officers, especially after you “borrowed” someone else’s car.
Violating a restraint order comes as a bonus here, and behaving like an entitled brat is like the frosting on the cake made out of someone else’s work.
As NY Daily News
reports, the only part of the arrest in which Conrad almost acted rightly was that he identified himself to the police officers. He shouted that he is “Conrad **** Hilton,” and yelled at the law enforcement personnel “not to forget it.”
Well, it is safe to say that his encounter will probably matter in court, when he will face a judge to discuss the penalties he is facing for the reckless behavior manifested this week.