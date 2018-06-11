Forza Horizon 4 Trailer Shows Supercars in the British Wild

One of the biggest events of the year for the gaming industry, the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) is nearly upon us. Even if the official public opening of the event at the Los Angeles Convention Center is scheduled for Tuesday, June, 12, a host of trailers for this year’s most exciting games are already online.

The game, which will be available only on XBOX and Windows 10, is dubbed by Microsoft to be a revolution, as, “for the first time in the racing and driving genre, experience dynamic seasons in a shared open-world.”



The game would be available on October 2 and will offer players the possibility to choose from over 450 cars. Of them, only 100 come from licensed manufacturers.



Perhaps the most exciting feature of the game is the fact that it is open-world, one that sees each player pitted against other real-world players. Gamers would have the opportunity to progress their careers over seasons and times of day that are the same for all players.



The gameplay takes place in Britain, so expect to see a lot of British born cars as stars of the game. In the trailer featured below, the



“The Forza franchise has a strong history of featuring industry-leading cars, and Forza Horizon 4’s British automotive cover cars are no exception – the McLaren Senna and the 1997



As for the upgrades to be made to the cars, they are now more extensive than in previous installments. Horizon 4 would also allow players to own properties.



