Fantasy Formula 1 Makes Every Joe a Team Principal

20 Apr 2018, 7:45 UTC
by
The official Formula 1-sanctioned PlayON Fantasy games are here, allowing fans from all over the globe to become active participants in one of the planet’s favorite motorsports.
Together with partner PlayON, Formula 1 will offer two such games - the Official Traditional Fantasy Formula 1 and Official Daily Fantasy Formula 1. Both will allow anyone with minimum knowledge of how to run a racing team to fulfill their managing fantasies,

For the Official Traditional Fantasy Formula 1, the player will have to pick a team of five drivers and one constructor, with a starting budget of $100 million.

Depending on how the drivers and constructor perform in the real race, the fantasy team created by each player is awarded points. These points are handed for finishing positions, positions gained and fastest lap. One driver per race is entitled to receive the turbo boost and double their points haul.

The Official Daily Fantasy Formula 1 game on the other hand is not available however in all countries. That’s because it is also a real-money game and in a host of countries the PlayON service is not yet properly regulated.

“Formula 1 is continuously looking for ways to engage with new audiences, particularly in the digital space. Fantasy Sports is an exciting industry and offers us the opportunity to engage with a young and vibrant fan base,” said Frank Arthofer, Formula 1 head of digital.

“We believe in PlayON, its product, leadership, and its strict approach to regulation, only operating real-money games in territories that have a clearly established regulatory framework in place.”

The increased attention Formula 1 gives to its interaction with the fans is the result of American involvement in the racing series.

In January last year, Formula 1 rights were sold by Bernie Ecclestone to American Liberty Media Corporation, opening the way to an entirely new way of promoting the sport.
