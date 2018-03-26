Netflix to Air Formula 1 Original Series in 2019

The push by American Liberty Media Corporation to make Formula 1 even more appealing for world viewers has entered a new stage this weekend, after the Australian GP season-opener.

As part of the partnership, Netflix’s production team will be granted access to the backstage of the motorsport, where it could interview and film drivers, team principals, and owners. Formula 1’s management team will also be featured in the series.



For this season of Formula 1, Netflix will have to gather enough material for a 10-episodes series, apparently centered not on what happens on the circuit, but on the “intense fight for the heart, soul, and direction for the future of this multibillion-dollar business.”



“This is a perspective of the sport that has yet to be unveiled to fans around the world,” said Sean Bratches, Formula 1’s commercial director.



“This series will unleash a compelling vantage point to the sport that will delight fans and serve as a catalyst to entice new fans.”



Last week, Formula 1 announced the launch of its



Additionally, proximity in-airport and in-city posters, hand-painted murals, and social media ads will be rolled out in China, France, Germany and the U.S.



The Melbourne Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday at Albert Park, was won by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, following apparent software issues which caused Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to come in second.



