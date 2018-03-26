autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Netflix to Air Formula 1 Original Series in 2019

26 Mar 2018, 7:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
The push by American Liberty Media Corporation to make Formula 1 even more appealing for world viewers has entered a new stage this weekend, after the Australian GP season-opener.
35 photos
Mercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety CarMercedes-AMG GT R Formula 1 Safety Car
Formula 1 announced on Sunday it has partnered with entertainment giant Netflix for a season-long partnership which will produce, in early 2019, a Netflix original documentary series.

As part of the partnership, Netflix’s production team will be granted access to the backstage of the motorsport, where it could interview and film drivers, team principals, and owners. Formula 1’s management team will also be featured in the series.

For this season of Formula 1, Netflix will have to gather enough material for a 10-episodes series, apparently centered not on what happens on the circuit, but on the “intense fight for the heart, soul, and direction for the future of this multibillion-dollar business.

“This is a perspective of the sport that has yet to be unveiled to fans around the world,” said Sean Bratches, Formula 1’s commercial director.

“This series will unleash a compelling vantage point to the sport that will delight fans and serve as a catalyst to entice new fans.”

Last week, Formula 1 announced the launch of its first-ever global marketing campaign, titled Engineered Insanity. The goals of the campaign are sending a unified message through the use of new imagery, a new tagline and a series of so-called “hero-films.”

Additionally, proximity in-airport and in-city posters, hand-painted murals, and social media ads will be rolled out in China, France, Germany and the U.S.

The Melbourne Grand Prix, which took place on Sunday at Albert Park, was won by Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, following apparent software issues which caused Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to come in second.

After 25 laps, Hamilton was first, but Vettel’s pitting under a Virtual Safety Car and some bad math from Mercedes made Ferrari top the Germans in Melbourne for the second year in a row.
Formula 1 Netflix Sebastian Vettel Lewis Hamilton
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? How to Tow a Trailer QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
VOLKSWAGEN TouaregVOLKSWAGEN Touareg Medium SUVTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactFORD EDGEFORD EDGE CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205)Mercedes-AMG C 43 4MATIC (C205) CoupeAll car models  
 
 