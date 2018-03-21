Australian GP to Have Three DRS Zones for More Overtaking

Formula 1
plans to start the 2018 season with a bang, in the second year the competition is being run by American Liberty Media Corporation.
After announcing several major changes for this year, like the ban of grid girls
in the series and the launch of the first-ever global marketing
campaign for the sport, Formula 1 announced on Wednesday, days before the season opener in Melbourne, a measure meant to increase the appeal of the Albert Park race.
Formula 1 promises that on Sunday, March 25, the chances of us seeing more overtaking have increased, after the addition of a third drag reduction system (DRS) activation zone on the circuit. On most circuits, there are only two such ones were overtaking is permitted with the aid of the system.
More precisely, in the three zones now available at the Australian circuit, drivers within one second of a rival car can activate the DRS, thus changing the angle of the rear wing flap. This, in turn, reduces drag and gives the car a boost in speed.
The Melbourne track had until recently DRS activation zones at the exit of turn 16, on the start-finish straight, and at the exit of turn 2. This third zone has been added on the exit of turn 12. Formula 1 says this would allow drivers carry speed on the run down to the tight Turn 13 right-hander.
Activating the DRS is estimated to increase the speed of an F1 racer by 10 – 12 km/h (6 – 7 mph) by the end of the activation zone.
Drivers know when they are one second behind the opponent in front as a dashboard light lights up. They don’t have control over the DRS for the first two laps following the race start or a safety car restart. Once active, the DRS stays so and is disabled as soon as the driver presses the brake.