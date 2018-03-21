Here Are The Top Five Australian GP Onboard Crash Videos

autoevolution
21 Mar 2018, 9:49 UTC
With the first Formula 1 race of the season just days away, the governing body goes all in and tries to capture as much of an audience as it can by slowly releasing information and advertising for the 2018 races.
The season opener will take place on March 25, in Melbourne, Australia, so Formula 1 decided to make public a compilation showing five of the top crashes caught on the onboard camera of race car drivers during the respective Grand Prix.

First, we get to see Ralph Schumacher taking off from a runway represented by Rubens Barrichello’s car just after the start of the 2002 Melbourne race, in what is, according to some, one of the most spectacular crashes in the sports’ history.

We are then sent in the cockpit of Daniel Ricciardo in 2012, to see how he gets squashed between the cars of his competitors. Alex Wurz’s 2007 encounter of the third kind with David Coulthard is up next, showing once again how an F1 car can jump over another.

After narrowly escaping the F1 equivalent of a fender-bender with Robert Kubica in 2009, Sebastian Vettel loses control two turns later.

But the scariest of the five clips is the one showing Giancarlo Fisichella getting “a face-full of flames” from the car in front, driven by Jenson Button, which caught fire on the last lap of the 2006 Melbourne race.

Aside from the video released on Wednesday, Formula 1 also launched this season's first global marketing campaign this week, called Engineered Insanity.

A series of clips will be shown on social media channels, accompanied by proximity in-airport and in-city posters, hand-painted murals, and social media advertising, first in Melbourne and later in China, France, Germany and the U.S.

The new approach to marketing comes as a result of the competition being sold by Bernie Ecclestone to American Liberty Media Corporation in January last year.

