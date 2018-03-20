Mercedes-AMG GT R Becomes Formula 1’s Most Powerful Safety Car

AMG

Developing 585 horsepower and a top speed of 318 km/h (197 mph), the model is now the most powerful vehicle to accompany the racers on the track when the need arises. Fans will be able to see the GT R on all 20 race weekends, starting with this weekend's season opener."I am very much looking forward to my new company car,” joked Bernd Mayländer, the man behind the wheel of the Official FIA F1 Safety Car.“Of course, ideally the safety car should be deployed as rarely as possible – but when we have to safely bunch up the Formula 1 field and lead it around the track, we will be superbly equipped with the AMG GT R."The German carmaker has been providing the official safety cars for Formula 1 for the past 23 years. This year’s model has been tweaked here and there to be able to keep the racers at bay during bad weather or accidents.The Formula 1 approved Mercedes-GT R sports wide front and rear wings, which would allow it to take corners at higher speeds. Aerodynamic efficiency is increased thanks to the large rear aerofoil and the rear apron with double diffuser.For the safety of the car’s driver, and to comply with the Formula 1 requirements, the GT R has been fitted with Athe MG Track Package with roll-over protection system and ceramic brakes.The Formula 1 safety car are usually crewed by two men, the driver and co-driver, charged with keeping radio contact with race control and monitoring the Formula 1 vehicles using two iPads.Aside from the Mercedes-AMG GT R, another Mercedes vehicle will be on site for the races, the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S T-Modell, which will act as a medical car.