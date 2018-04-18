Formula 1 Announces 2019 Season Regulation Changes

With the 2018 Formula 1 season still in warm-up-mode after just three GPs, the governing body’s Strategy Group met this week to discuss the changes to the F1 technical regulations for the 2019 season.

As a result of this week’s decisions, next seasons will mark the mandatory introduction of biometric gloves for the drivers. They is meant to increase their safety and the effective intervention of emergency crews when a serious crash occurs.



When it comes to the weight of the cars, F1 decided to no longer take into account the weight of the driver when weighing the cars. That means driver weight will be considered separately, and heavier drivers will no longer be disadvantaged.



Also, F1 decided to increase the in-race fuel allowance by 5 kg, from 105 to 110 kg. The change means the driver could use the engine at full power at all times, says the organization.



The changes announced by Formula 1 are to be approved by the FIA World Motor Sport Council before coming into effect.



The meetings that took place this week were also used to discuss the 2021 power unit regulations. According to the proposals made, teams would be allowed to continue the use of the hybrid V6 engines they currently have in place.



The biggest change would be the fact that the governing body will ask for the MGU-H exhaust energy recovery system to be removed.



