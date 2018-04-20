Formula 1 Updates Info on 2019 Regulation Changes

Earlier this week, Formula 1 announced initial details of the changes it plans for the 2019 racing season. On Thursday, the organization issues a detailed look at why the changes are to be implemented.
There are three major regulation updates to be made by the Strategy Group for next season: an increased fuel allowance, driver weight and the mandatory introduction of the biometric gloves.
The increased allowance of fuel from 105 to 110 kg is designed to allow drivers to use the engine at full power at all times. Until now, on some circuits, drivers had to use fuel saving techniques just to make sure they finish the race.
Formula 1 says that this increase will not change the fact that the most efficient engines will still have an advantage over the more gas-guzzling ones.
The new rules governing driver’s weight state that from 2019 the weight of the driver will no longer be taken into account when weighing the cars. The decision was made to help heavier drivers like Nico Hulkenberg, who had a hard time competing against smaller and lighter rivals.
Formula 1 will however impose a minimum weight for a driver, expected to be of around 80 kg (176 lbs). The racers who will not meet this requirement will have to use ballast to comply with the rule.
The biometric gloves which all drivers will have to wear are designed by the FIA Safety Department. They are fitted with “a sensor stitched into the fabric that will monitor a driver’s pulse rate and the amount of oxygen in the blood before, during and after a crash.”
This would help first responders assess the driver’s status well before reaching the crash site and be prepared for the medical operations to be done.
By the end of May, Formula 1 is expected to finalize the 2021 engine regulations. The organization plans to continue to use 1.6-liter V6 turbo hybrid engine but without the MGU-H exhaust energy recovery system.
The increased allowance of fuel from 105 to 110 kg is designed to allow drivers to use the engine at full power at all times. Until now, on some circuits, drivers had to use fuel saving techniques just to make sure they finish the race.
Formula 1 says that this increase will not change the fact that the most efficient engines will still have an advantage over the more gas-guzzling ones.
The new rules governing driver’s weight state that from 2019 the weight of the driver will no longer be taken into account when weighing the cars. The decision was made to help heavier drivers like Nico Hulkenberg, who had a hard time competing against smaller and lighter rivals.
Formula 1 will however impose a minimum weight for a driver, expected to be of around 80 kg (176 lbs). The racers who will not meet this requirement will have to use ballast to comply with the rule.
The biometric gloves which all drivers will have to wear are designed by the FIA Safety Department. They are fitted with “a sensor stitched into the fabric that will monitor a driver’s pulse rate and the amount of oxygen in the blood before, during and after a crash.”
This would help first responders assess the driver’s status well before reaching the crash site and be prepared for the medical operations to be done.
By the end of May, Formula 1 is expected to finalize the 2021 engine regulations. The organization plans to continue to use 1.6-liter V6 turbo hybrid engine but without the MGU-H exhaust energy recovery system.