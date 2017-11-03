autoevolution
 

Indian Scout Gets a Role In Call of Duty: WWII

3 Nov 2017
by
If you’re a gamer, you probably know that today is the day Call of Duty officially releases its newest, most awaited World War II reboot. And if you’re also a biker, you should know that the game features a highly detailed, period correct Indian Scout, which will help you defeat your enemies.
The United States Army used Indian Scout 741B motorcycles throughout The Second World War for various purposes, and Indian Motorcycle has worked closely with Activision to give players a dose of realism by adding the bike in the video game realm.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: WWII returns the blockbuster video game franchise to its historical roots in an epic, gritty experience that defines World War II for a new gaming generation. And the addition of the Scout 741B proves the studio’s attention to details.

But that’s not all as CoD and Indian Motorcycle fans from the U.S., Germany, France, and Australia, will have a chance to win a modified Call of Duty limited edition modern Indian Scout designed to look like the old war bike.

One special bike will be reserved for each mentioned country, every one of them coming with the period-correct hand-painted Olive Drab, weathered leather, and custom components like saddlebags, a fork-mounted toolbox, fender ammo boxes, and many other.

Details to enter the competition can be obtained by visiting GameStop (USA), JBHIFI (Australia), MediaMarkt (Germany), and Amazon (France). The promotion is valid until November 7th.

In single-player mode, Call of Duty: WWII tells the story of a young recruit in the U.S. First Infantry Division who experiences combat for the first time on D-Day. After surviving the horror on the beaches of Normandy, he and his squad will have to fight their way across Europe, engaging the enemy in other iconic locations like the Hurtgen Forest, and the Battle of the Bulge, all the way into Germany.

As with other modern shooters, CoD: WWII features a robust multiplayer component so prepare for fast-paced action with an arsenal of iconic weapons and equipment to use against other players online.

The game is available now through most digital markets at a price of €60/$60.
