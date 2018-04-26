CSR Racing 2 Mobile Game Now Features the BMW M2 Competition

CSR Racing 2 is a Zynga-developed mobile game with over 10 million downloads on Google Play alone. For any carmaker who's cars are present in the game, that’s over 10 million potential present or future customers, depending on their age.

9 photos



A lot of work has gone into recreating the M2 Competition as closely as the real thing as possible, says BMW, so the carmaker’s advice for all players is to immerse themselves in the M2 world by using Augmented Reality Mode.



“We’re excited to bring the ultimate driving experience of the BMW M2 Competition to CSR2 drivers across the globe, even before it hits real roads,” said Tobias Weber, BMW’s head of marketing.



“Our development team worked in tandem with CSR2 to deliver players the fully-charged exhilaration of the BMW M2 Competition, digitally recreating its powerful engine, sleek design and unmatched ability just as it will appear on real-world roads.”



In the real world, the M2 Competition will be replacing the M2 coupe in BMW’s product roster. It comes equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo, capable of developing 410 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with either a six-speed manual or an M Double Clutch Transmission.



The real world performances of the car stand at 4.2 seconds acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) and a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).



BMW is one of CSR’s favorite car makers. Since the introduction of the game, over 1.88 billion in-game BMW races were held, making the daily average of BMW competitions stand at around 3 million. In the virtual world, BMW cars are owned by over 85 million gamers. After presenting the M2 Competition at the Auto China show in Beijing, BMW announced, together with Zynga, an update for the game that would throw the new model right in the middle of the action. This would, in fact, make the car available in the virtual world long before its actual release on the market.A lot of work has gone into recreating the M2 Competition as closely as the real thing as possible, says BMW, so the carmaker’s advice for all players is to immerse themselves in the M2 world by using Augmented Reality Mode.“We’re excited to bring the ultimate driving experience of the BMW M2 Competition to CSR2 drivers across the globe, even before it hits real roads,” said Tobias Weber, BMW’s head of marketing.“Our development team worked in tandem with CSR2 to deliver players the fully-charged exhilaration of the BMW M2 Competition, digitally recreating its powerful engine, sleek design and unmatched ability just as it will appear on real-world roads.”In the real world, the M2 Competition will be replacing the M2 coupe in BMW’s product roster. It comes equipped with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo, capable of developing 410 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque. The unit is paired with either a six-speed manual or an M Double Clutch Transmission.The real world performances of the car stand at 4.2 seconds acceleration from a standstill to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) and a top speed electronically limited to 250 km/h (155 mph).BMW is one of CSR’s favorite car makers. Since the introduction of the game, over 1.88 billion in-game BMW races were held, making the daily average of BMW competitions stand at around 3 million. In the virtual world, BMW cars are owned by over 85 million gamers.