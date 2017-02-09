autoevolution

Incompetent Burglar Gets Stuck In Snow, Asks Victim For Help

 
9 Feb 2017, 8:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Some people are not cut out for some jobs, and this includes those that are criminals.
In spite of adverse weather conditions, a thief in Abbotsford, British Columbia, decided it was a good idea to rob someone’s house in the middle of the night. Around 5 a.m., the perpetrator got in his van and attempted to flee the scene of the crime. He got stuck in the snow not far from the property he had just raided.

Finding himself trapped in the snow, the burglar asked for the assistance of a man that was passing through the area. Unfortunately for him, the passerby was his victim, who had just finished watching security footage from his property. The man managed to apprehend the thief and called the police for assistance.

According to Abbotsford police spokesperson, Constable Ian MacDonald, the burglar was “quite well known to police.” The incident was just the beginning of Tuesday morning for the police department, as they later apprehended another thief using the same method.

In the case of the second thief, he was an opportunist that saw a Ford Focus idling to warm up, and he decided to steal it because it was unattended and unlocked. He managed to drive an entire block before getting stuck in the snow. Unlike the first thief, the joyrider decided to ditch the car and make a run for it.

Unfortunately for him, he thought it would be a good idea to take the vehicle’s documents and key before ditching it. He did not even bother to hide them in his pockets, and just ran away with them in hand. Police officers were already searching for the stolen Ford, so it was easy to apprehend a man that was running for his life at about 7:15 a.m., according to the Vancouver Sun.

Police officers arrested him as well, as the papers and keys he had in his possession made this an open-and-shut case. The representatives of the Abbotsford police department have stated that both suspects are in their 30s, and they found it convenient to have two perpetrators apprehended in one day thanks to their cars getting stuck in the snow.
thief Getaway snow Vancouver
 
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? How to Buy a Used Car Online If You Live In The USA In Six Steps Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why “Special Edition” Cars Aren't Usually Worth Your Money The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78