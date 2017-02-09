Incompetent Burglar Gets Stuck In Snow, Asks Victim For Help

Some people are not cut out for some jobs, and this includes those that are criminals.





Finding himself trapped in the snow, the burglar asked for the assistance of a man that was passing through the area. Unfortunately for him, the passerby was his victim, who had just finished watching security footage from his property. The man managed to apprehend the thief and called the police for assistance.



According to Abbotsford police spokesperson, Constable Ian MacDonald, the burglar was “quite well known to police.” The incident was just the beginning of Tuesday morning for the police department, as they later apprehended another thief using the same method.



In the case of the second thief, he was an opportunist that saw a Ford Focus idling to warm up, and he decided to steal it because it was unattended and unlocked. He managed to drive an entire block before getting stuck in the snow. Unlike the first thief, the joyrider decided to ditch the car and make a run for it.



Unfortunately for him, he thought it would be a good idea to take the vehicle’s documents and key before ditching it. He did not even bother to hide them in his pockets, and just ran away with them in hand. Police officers were already searching for the stolen Ford, so it was easy to apprehend a man that was running for his life at about 7:15 a.m., according to the



Vancouver Sun

Police officers arrested him as well, as the papers and keys he had in his possession made this an open-and-shut case. The representatives of the Abbotsford police department have stated that both suspects are in their 30s, and they found it convenient to have two perpetrators apprehended in one day thanks to their cars getting stuck in the snow