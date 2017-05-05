autoevolution

Atlanta Couple Charged for Running Uber-like Service For Prisoners

 
5 May 2017
by
A couple from Atlanta made headlines after authorities caught up with the family business, which was described as “Uber for inmates.”
The enterprise involved picking up prisoners who left a minimum-security prison camp, driving them into town, and taking them back to return to serve their time. The inmates paid with an app, and most of them smuggled contraband back into the correctional institution.

Authorities were not happy to discover that all of this had been going on for a couple of months, and that is just what has been demonstrated until this point. Unfortunately for Kelly Bass, a mother of three, and her inmate fiancé, surveillance cameras and bank records cannot lie at the same time.

While he was an inmate at the minimum-security camp, he came up with a plan to make money by organizing things for his fellow prisoners who wanted a “taste” of life in the free world. The camp is adjacent to the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, and a few night guards have to monitor over 500 prisoners.

According to MyAJC, the situation has gotten out of control at the facility, as some sources have told journalists under cover of anonymity that inmates have parties almost daily, and those involve drinking, smoking, and even barbecues.

The escapes were first reported this February, and credit card records showed that an app named Square Cash was used for the payments.

In other words, the couple planned trips to the nearby town for the inmates, who bought whatever they desired. They visited family, restaurants, and even hotels.

Video footage has already demonstrated that several inmates were jumping the fence and running towards a silver SUV. The same vehicle was spotted outside the prison, in a hotel parking lot where it let out three men, who were later collected by the same vehicle.

Security cameras help document other trips that involved picking up prisoners, dropping them off in town, and then bringing them back to the facility.
