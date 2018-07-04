Tesla Adds Horsepower to Model X 100D, 1/4-Mile Time Drops to 13s Flat

The times when Tesla acceleration times swept aficionados off their feet on the Internet is behind us, as everybody has gotten used to the sprinter nature of the Palo Alto machines. However, when one gets to meet a Tesla in the real world, its speeding abilities remain impressive and it seems that the automaker is still making efforts to improve this.

For now, we'll focus on the Model X, as it seems that the near-range-topper 100D has received a go-fast update. This piece of news comes from the owner of a 2017 Model X 100D, which has recently found out that this vehicle is eligible for the update - if you happen to own a Model X, you'll have to check with Tesla and see if your machine qualifies for the gym visit.Note that this wasn't the usual over-the-air update, but the owner didn't have to do much - in the Tesla tradition, a company technician visited the car, plugging in his computer and installing a software update.Since the owner of the car is all too familiar with drag racing matters (we're talking about Brooks of the Drag Times channel), the aficionado decided to measure the sprinting abilities of the car after the update, comparing these to the previously recorded data.As such, the 0 to 60 mph and the quarter-mile times of the electricwere measured using a Vbox and the conclusion was the "hooray!" kind.To be more precise, the 0 to 60 mph time dropped from 4.6 to 4.4 seconds, while the 1,320 feet performance went from 13.2 to 13.04 seconds.The piece of footage documenting the adventure even includes a graph that showcases the power increase, so you'll be able to get a complete view on the matter.Oh, and the clip also involves a good old Tesla vs. supercar drag race at the end, one that involves a McLaren 720S