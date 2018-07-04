720 HP Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races Sleeper Volvo V5 T5, Slaughter Takes Place

Sleepers are always a source of fun and when such a machine takes part in a drag racing event, the good times are guaranteed. The freshest example of this is delivered by a Volvo V5 T5, whose driver decided to take on rich bouquet of go-fast machines.

4 photos



The surprisingly quick wagon met beasts like a Porsche 911 Turbo S and a



And while we're not aware of their exact mods, we can tell you that the Neunelfer packs 720 ponies, while the M car comes with 740 horses. In our book, the battle against the Zuffenhausen supercar is the most spectacular and we have to mention that the driver of the Porscha gave the Volvo a fair chance to put on a show.



It's worth noting that the Neunelfer we have here is being put to work in all sorts of scenarios. So the might of the Porscha delivers more than just straight-line giggles.



In fact, we've recently



The 720 hp Turbo S got chased by a factory stock GT2 RS (700 hp, rear-wheel-drive, remember?) on the infamous German Track, with the modded machine giving the 2RS a hard time. And since the latter currently holds the Ring production car record, thanks to a 6:47 lap time, the feat shouldn't be taken lightly.



