autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases 700 HP 911 Turbo S in Wild Nurburgring Hunt

30 Jun 2018, 20:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is an astonishing track weapon and remembering that the thing can blitz the Nurburgring in 6:47 (this is still the production car lap record) is enough to back up that status. However, when it comes to the wild experiences the Ring can generate, the Rennsport Neunelfer might not always be enough to stay ahead of one's opponent.
4 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases 700 HP 911 Turbo S2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases 700 HP 911 Turbo S2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Chases 700 HP 911 Turbo S
This is a lesson that a driver of the 700 hp beast recently learned while blitzing the infamous German track. The man came across another 991, namely a .1 Turbo S that had been gifted with mods.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six motor of the Turbo had been pushed to around the same output as that of the 2RS, while its suspension was no longer stock (and we can probably say the same thing about the tires).

The GT2 RS engaged in a wild chase, aiming to see how its factory setup fairs against the massaged Turbo S. The result is the kind of adventure that will keep Porschephiles on their toes.

Keep in mind that while the 911 GT2 RS badge means rear-wheel-drive, the Turbo S is an all-paw machine. Oh, and while we're not aware of the latter's situation, you can easily notice that the first came with a passenger. Heck, the photographer riding shotgun seems to have an even more difficult mission than that of the driver...

Speaking of the one behind the wheel, we're talking about YouTuber Sebastian Vettel, who has delivered multiple Ring adventures in his GT2 RS. After all, the man completed over 150 laps of the Nordschleife earlier this year.

And since we mentioned the kind of stunts that take place on the Ring, we'll remind you of the Porsche 919 Evo record parody, which shows what could happen if the thing engaged in Touristenfahrten adventures.

Ironically, the parody, which involves an E36 Coupe, was released just hours before a 2019 911 GT3 RS and a similar E36 were involved in a crash on the famous German circuit.

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche nurburgring 2018 Nurburgring
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV How to Use the Bush Winch Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 