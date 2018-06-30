Kia Niro EV Listed On U.S. Website, Coming Winter 2018

More on this:

1 2019 Kia Proceed GT Prototype Looks Like a Forte Wagon That Needs to Happen

2 2018 Kia Ceed to Hit European Roads in August, Priced at GBP 18,295 in the UK

3 Kia to Recall Half a Million Cars in the U.S. on Deadly Airbag Issue

4 2019 Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debut in Busan

5 Spyshots: 2019 Kia Ceed GT Caught Towing at High Altitude in Austria