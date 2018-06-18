Opportunity Rover Fighting for Its Life During Huge Martian Sand Storm

5 Spyshots: Next Kia Ceed GT Prototype has Cool New Exhaust, Red Accents

4 Kia to Launch New Sportage with EcoDynamics+ Diesel Mild Hybrid in 2018

3 2019 Kia Ceed Fastback Spotted for the First Time, Could Be the Shooting Brake

2 2019 Kia Ceed GT Spied Testing in the Alps

1 Spyshots: 2019 Kia Ceed GT Caught Towing at High Altitude in Austria

More on this:

2018 Kia Ceed to Hit European Roads in August, Priced at GBP 18,295 in the UK

The recently unveiled and renamed Kia Ceed is inching closer to its official release date in Europe. One of the continent’s favorite cars would start selling in the UK from August 1, with pricing starting from £18,295. 127 photos



There are two novelties under the hood of the new Ceed for Europe. The first is the 1.4-litre T-GDi engine that will replace the previous versions’ 1.6-liter GDI. This unit, despite its smaller size, brings an increase of 4 percent in power.



Diesel lovers will get CRDi , available with two different power outputs - 115 and 136 ps. The unit can be paired with either a manual or dual-clutch transmission.



Being a car of its time, the new Ceed comes equipped with all the required safety and driver assist technologies: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning. A first for Kia in Europe, the Lane Following Assist also makes its way into the new model.



The interior has been greatly upgraded as well compared to the previous version. Regardless of the trim level or body style, the dash is split into an upper area occupied by the touchscreen and the lower area that houses controls for audio and heating and ventilation.



“After more than a decade on sale, the Kia Ceed continues to underpin the brand’s consistent growth across Europe,” Kia Europe’s operating officer said in a statement.



“The Ceed offers a contemporary, recognisable design, something which has been a key strength for the model since its inception. Advanced new technologies make the Ceed more comfortable, convenient to use and safe.”



For the British market, the



Attached below are the full details about the new Kia Ceed as released by the South Korean manufacturer. When it reaches dealerships, the car will come equipped with three gasoline engines and a diesel one. A mild-hybrid system would be added to the range in the first months of 2019.There are two novelties under the hood of the new Ceed for Europe. The first is the 1.4-litre T-GDi engine that will replace the previous versions’ 1.6-liter GDI. This unit, despite its smaller size, brings an increase of 4 percent in power.Diesel lovers will get Kia ’s new U3 1.6-litre, available with two different power outputs - 115 and 136 ps. The unit can be paired with either a manual or dual-clutch transmission.Being a car of its time, the new Ceed comes equipped with all the required safety and driver assist technologies: Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning. A first for Kia in Europe, the Lane Following Assist also makes its way into the new model.The interior has been greatly upgraded as well compared to the previous version. Regardless of the trim level or body style, the dash is split into an upper area occupied by the touchscreen and the lower area that houses controls for audio and heating and ventilation.“After more than a decade on sale, the Kia Ceed continues to underpin the brand’s consistent growth across Europe,” Kia Europe’s operating officer said in a statement.“The Ceed offers a contemporary, recognisable design, something which has been a key strength for the model since its inception. Advanced new technologies make the Ceed more comfortable, convenient to use and safe.”For the British market, the Ceed would be available in four trim lines: grade 2, Blue Edition, grade 3 and First Edition.Attached below are the full details about the new Kia Ceed as released by the South Korean manufacturer.

load press release