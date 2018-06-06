Spyshots: 2019 Kia Ceed GT Caught Towing at High Altitude in Austria

NASA Getting Ready to Start Mining Alien Planets

Based on the five-door hatchback, the Ceed GT will be presented in the coming months for the 2019 model year. Even though the prototype is clad in camouflage, it’s easy to spot the more aggressive lip integrated into the front bumper, extended side skirts, and dual-exhaust system with trapezoidal tips finished in chrome. A handful of red exterior highlights go together with the red-painted brake calipers.Being a warm hatchback, the Ceed GT benefits from retuned suspension, sitting closer to the ground than the standard model. The steering benefits from a sharper setup, and the rest is business as usual for Kia. All in all, not a bad effort.It remains to be seen if the 2.0-liter T-GDI in the Hyundai i30 N will ever be offered in the Ceed, though the 1.6-liter in the Ceed GT isn’t too shabby either. In addition to the six-speed manual augmented by a short-throw lever, Kia will offer a seven-speed dual-clutch with steering wheel-mounted paddles as an optional extra.Not long now, the entire lineup will go mild-hybrid according to Michael Cole, chief operating officer at Kia of Europe. The 48-volt system will use an integrated starter/generator to enhance performance and efficiency, and as Hyundai has proven with the facelifted Tucson , turbo diesel options also benefit from the technology.Following the hatchback, SW, and GT, the South Korean automaker will expand the Ceed family with the Proceed. Previewed by the concept of the same name, the fastback/shooting brake is the prettiest Ceed around, hands down.Over at Hyundai, on the other hand, the N division is working on the Kona N . Curiously enough, the Kona with the i30 N's 275-horsepower engine will be front-wheel drive, notas you would expect from a performance-oriented crossover.