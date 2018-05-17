2019 Kia Ceed Fastback Spotted for the First Time, Could Be the Shooting Brake

More on this:

1 DS 8 Fastback Sedan to Arrive in 2020, Act as Flagship

2 2019 Hyundai i30 N Fastback Looks Undecided Between a Hatch and a Coupe

3 2015 Ford Mustang Shakes its Tailfeather on Lommel Circuit in Belgium

4 All-New Mazda3 Sedan and Hatch to Make European Debut in Frankfurt

5 Maserati Touring Bellagio Fastback at Spa-Francorchamps