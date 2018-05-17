autoevolution
 

2019 Kia Ceed Fastback Spotted for the First Time, Could Be the Shooting Brake

17 May 2018
Back in February, we showed you a rendering of a Kia Ceed Fastback, believing that it probably won't be approved for production. But here we are, only three months later, looking at a finished road-going version with a body kit no less.
Our hunch is that when Kia said "shooting brake," it meant this thing. It looks a few centimeters longer than the i30 Fastback. Another noteworthy difference is that the trunk opening goes much lower and swallows up the number plate holder. These are wagon-like features, but on a car with a rakish roof. So there you go: Ceed Shooting Brake!

It will be a real shame if Kia of America doesn't decide to add this car to the "Forte" model range, as it looks so gosh-darn aggressive. But most of that has to do with a body kit, which we believe belongs to the Ceed GT-Line trim level.

The rear of the prototype, which is probably getting ready for the Nurburgring, has two large triangular exhaust tips, one for each side. Those were also fitted to a recent Ceed GT prototype. However, upon closer inspection, we spotted a kind of fake mesh-plastic thing in the middle. So they are fakes.

There's also a body kit underneath that camouflage. But interestingly, the headlights are 100% different to the hatchback's. We see a thin red line down the middle, and no Ice Cube LED element. We're guessing that the taillights are entirely stuck on the trunk lid just like you see with the Audi Q5.

This is a very design-lead project which could be shown a few months before the Paris Motor Show 2018. A real GT model might eventually be offered with a 200-ish horsepower 1.6-liter engine. However, the Ceed Fastback/Shooting Brake will probably rely on the 1.0 T-GDI and 1.6-liter diesel at launch. Stay tuned to see what happens.
