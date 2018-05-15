Kia to Launch New Sportage with EcoDynamics+ Diesel Mild Hybrid in 2018

South Korean manufacturer Kia announced on Tuesday plans to launch a new mild-hybrid powertrain in 2018, one that can be fitted into any existing vehicle architecture.

The first vehicle to get the combustion-electric combo - the mild hybrid will be mounted under the boot floor - will be the



According to Kia, the EcoDynamics+ uses a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) emissions control to lower CO2 emissions by up to four per cent on the new Worldwide Light vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP) and by up to seven per cent on the existing New European Driving Cycle (NEDC).



The mild-hybrid itself is comprised of a 0.46 kWh 48-volt lithium-ion battery and a starter-generator unit.



The system makes use of a moving start-stop function, meaning that when it detects the battery has sufficient charge, the combustion engine turns off automatically during in-gear deceleration and braking. Reigniting the engine is done by pressing the acceleration pedal.



The mild hybrid will be paired to both manual and automatic transmissions and will work as described on all types of drivetrain layouts - front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive.



Kia did not say how much range the Sportage will have with the engine switched off when using the system. The carmaker says more details about the hybrid and its implementation will be released “in due course,” at first for the UK market.



