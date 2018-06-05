2 Yaris GRMN Acceleration Test Is an Exclusive to Listen to the Supercharged 1.8-L

1 2019 Kia Ceed GT Spied Testing in the Alps

More on this:

2019 Kia Ceed GT Spied Testing in the Alps

Hyundai offering the i30 N, which is way faster and more exciting than a Golf GTI. Now its sister brand Kia is looking to occupy the space just below that with the new Ceed GT, a so-called warm hatch. 10 photos



The Ceed GT has existed for quite a while. The first cee'd (different name, same car) model had a 2-liter offering 140 HP for not a lot of money. The last generation was pretty good too, mixing bold styling with a 1.6-liter turbo and one of the first digital dashboards in a hot hatch.



It looks like the formula will stay roughly the same, as this test prototype is about as subtle as a drone with a flamethrower. The front shows gaping grilles with black honeycomb mesh, as well as the Ice Cube LED headlights that make you think of a Porsche Panamera.



Large diameter wheels serve to emphasize the red brake calipers. Meanwhile, the rear of the Ceed GT is dominated by two colossal exhaust ports, a diffuser and some grille-like trim pieces in the bumper. Unlike the Megane GT, both mufflers are real too.



Speaking of which, it's time to mention the rivals for this car, which include the above-mentioned Renault, the



Yeah, the market is pretty crowded right now with fast, well-equipped hatchbacks. It's impossible to tell if the Ceed GT will set any dynamic benchmarks, but I have a feeling it will be a gorgeous and easy to use piece of kit. It's based on the same platform as the i30 N, but offers a smaller 1.6-liter turbo engine in place of the 2.0-liter monster. Less power doesn't sound like a good thing, but many hot hatch buyers aren't looking for the ultimate engagement and acceleration.The Ceed GT has existed for quite a while. The first cee'd (different name, same car) model had a 2-liter offering 140for not a lot of money. The last generation was pretty good too, mixing bold styling with a 1.6-liter turbo and one of the first digital dashboards in a hot hatch.It looks like the formula will stay roughly the same, as this test prototype is about as subtle as a drone with a flamethrower. The front shows gaping grilles with black honeycomb mesh, as well as the Ice Cube LED headlights that make you think of a Porsche Panamera.Large diameter wheels serve to emphasize the red brake calipers. Meanwhile, the rear of the Ceed GT is dominated by two colossal exhaust ports, a diffuser and some grille-like trim pieces in the bumper. Unlike the Megane GT, both mufflers are real too.Speaking of which, it's time to mention the rivals for this car, which include the above-mentioned Renault, the Peugeot 308 GT , and smaller cars from the segment below, such as the Polo GTI and Fiesta ST. If the Ceed GT makes to America, it would become a member of the Forte family and compete with the Civic Si. Yeah, the market is pretty crowded right now with fast, well-equipped hatchbacks. It's impossible to tell if the Ceed GT will set any dynamic benchmarks, but I have a feeling it will be a gorgeous and easy to use piece of kit.