2019 Kia Ceed GT Spied Testing in the Alps

HP

It's based on the same platform as the i30 N, but offers a smaller 1.6-liter turbo engine in place of the 2.0-liter monster. Less power doesn't sound like a good thing, but many hot hatch buyers aren't looking for the ultimate engagement and acceleration.The Ceed GT has existed for quite a while. The first cee'd (different name, same car) model had a 2-liter offering 140for not a lot of money. The last generation was pretty good too, mixing bold styling with a 1.6-liter turbo and one of the first digital dashboards in a hot hatch.It looks like the formula will stay roughly the same, as this test prototype is about as subtle as a drone with a flamethrower. The front shows gaping grilles with black honeycomb mesh, as well as the Ice Cube LED headlights that make you think of a Porsche Panamera.Large diameter wheels serve to emphasize the red brake calipers. Meanwhile, the rear of the Ceed GT is dominated by two colossal exhaust ports, a diffuser and some grille-like trim pieces in the bumper. Unlike the Megane GT, both mufflers are real too.Speaking of which, it's time to mention the rivals for this car, which include the above-mentioned Renault, the Peugeot 308 GT , and smaller cars from the segment below, such as the Polo GTI and Fiesta ST. If the Ceed GT makes to America, it would become a member of the Forte family and compete with the Civic Si. Yeah, the market is pretty crowded right now with fast, well-equipped hatchbacks. It's impossible to tell if the Ceed GT will set any dynamic benchmarks, but I have a feeling it will be a gorgeous and easy to use piece of kit.