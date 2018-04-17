autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Next Kia Ceed GT Prototype has Cool New Exhaust, Red Accents

17 Apr 2018
by
The all-new Kia Ceed will have a hot hatch version too, not on the same level as the i30 N, but still pretty hot. These are the first spyshots of the upcoming Ceed GT, a model we expect to see at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.
What is a Ceed GT? Well, they already had it, with an apostrophe, of course. A few years ago, Kia decided to offer lots of equipment in a hot hatch that didn't have quite the same power as a Golf GTI. It was easy to drive, looked good and could be had for a lot less money.

In any case, here's the new Ceed GT, undergoing road test with all the bells an whistles. For us, the highlight of the makeover are two large, triangular exhaust tips, one for each side. They make the Golf GTI look a little dull.

Like the Civic hatchback, the Kia hatch is all about the sports trim. You've even got some black trim pieces that look like vents on the rear bumper.

Taking cues from the i30 N, the GT model has red stripes on top of black plastic accents, as well as red brake calipers. At the front, we have a deeper chin, while the back has a diffuser and trunk spoiler.

The powertrain isn't a mystery, as Michael Cole, the COO of Kia, recently put the output at "around 200 PS." That can only mean a 1.6-liter turbo engine, enough to compete with the similarly equipped Renault Megane GT and Peugeot 308 GT.

Besides the six-speed manual, the Ceed GT should also be available with a twin-clutch automatic, though not in all markets.

Finally, we should mention that this car is likely to be available in America. You might have heard of it as the Kia Forte5 SX Turbo, which is imported from Europe but has a slightly modified bumper.
