2019 Kia Proceed GT Prototype Looks Like a Forte Wagon That Needs to Happen

Kia is among the few manufacturers trying to breathe life back into the wagon market by adding as much sex appeal as it can muster. This is their Proceed GT, a combination between the practicality of a Golf Variant/Sportswagen and the curb appeal of a Mercedes-Benz CLS Shooting Brake 35 photos



You might not have realized this, but the letters G and T are shared with another great Kia. That's right; we're talking about the Stinger GT and its turbocharged 3.3-liter V6 engine.



Kia has already previewed this car with a sexy concept car last year. But we're glad to see they're not pulling their punches with the production version, spied in the Alps with a massive panoramic roof and measuring equipment strapped to all four wheels.



The Proceed's body is going to be decorated with the same gaping air intakes, painted black and red brake calipers. There's also a couple of exhaust ports coming out the back.



We don't know what engine powers this car, but the safest bet is that it uses a 1.6-liter T-GDI with a little over 200 horsepower. The front wheels wheel receive the grunt via either a six-speed manual or one of Kia's in-house automatics.



Its direct rivals are all cars which you haven't heard off in America, such as the Renault Megane GT, the Peugeot 308 GT, Golf GTD Variant and Focus ST Wagon. However, as wagons are making a comeback in America, we can easily imagine this being re-branded as a member of the Forte family.



