2019 Kia Niro EV and Hyundai Tucson Facelift Debut in Busan

The Kia Niro EV and facelifted Hyundai Tucson are making their motor show debuts today in Busan, South Korea. While both belong to the increasingly popular crossover market, they offer completely different things. 10 photos



In place of the hybrid systems previously seen on the Niro, the EV is propelled by a single motor that matches a Veloster Turbo's 204 HP (150 kW) but also boasts 395 Nm (291 lb-ft) of near-instant torque.



With a 0 to 100 kph time of 7.8 seconds, this is the fastest Niro model, not to mention one of the quickest affordable EVs. In Korea, buyers will have a choice between two lithium-polymer battery options, a base unit with 39.2 kWh and a theoretical range of 240 km (149 miles) or a 64 kWh upgraded model with 380 km (236 miles).



Styling has changed for the better, with the blocked off front grille and a multitude of blue accents giving it a futuristic appearance. A six-color ambient lighting, 17-inch wheels and LED lights are no-cost features.



As for the



The new 8-speed automatic transmission and HTRAC all-wheel-drive will a more dynamic and sophisticated driving experience than the current model. Advanced systems like Front Collision Avoidance Assist and Lane Departure Prevention Assist were added for safety reasons.



