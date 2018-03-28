autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face, Drops 1.6 Turbo

28 Mar 2018, 20:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Halfway through its life cycle, the Hyundai Tucson has just received a refresh for the 2019 model year. This is making its international debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show, but Europe and Asia should follow with market-specific powertrains.
21 photos
2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face
Speaking of which, the Tucson has dropped the 1.6-liter turbo in favor of a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated mill. This produces 181-hp and 175 lb-ft of torque for the American market, 6-hp and 21 less torque than the older unit.

There's still going to be a 2-liter base engine, which has direct injection and produces 164-hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. For 2019, both units are going to be matched to a 6-speed auto, ditching the DCT of the high-output model. We're not surprised it's gone since reliability was a known issue.

The 2.0-liter base engine is found exclusively in the Value and SE trims, leaving the 2.4-liter for the SEL, Sport, and Limited models. The 2019 Tucson is also packed with safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Rain-sensing wipers, Surround View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Driver attention warning. Lane Keep Assist is standard for all models.

The new look tries to match that of the all-new Santa Fe... unsuccessfully. The redesigned headlight unit features an L-shaped LED brow, connecting to the latest "cascading grille" design. However, we dislike the area around the smaller set of driving lights, which looks like an angular afterthought.

What's different inside? Not that much: a Qi charger, standard Android and Apple connectivity and optional second-row USB ports. The upper part of the dash has been changed to integrate a new floating tablet system.

“From a design perspective, onlookers will recognize a generational harmony between Hyundai’s new 2019 Santa Fe and the refreshed Tucson,” said Chris Chapman, lead designer, Hyundai Motor America. “The signature elements of the Hyundai cascading grille and modern-day surfacing found in the rear view create shadowy, dramatic impressions and represent the Hyundai DNA.”
2019 Hyundai Tucson hyundai tucson Hyundai 2018 New york auto show
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
HYUNDAI models:
HYUNDAI Kona ElectricHYUNDAI Kona Electric Small SUVHYUNDAI Sonata HybridHYUNDAI Sonata Hybrid MediumHYUNDAI SonataHYUNDAI Sonata MediumHYUNDAI Santa FeHYUNDAI Santa Fe Medium SUVHYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactAll HYUNDAI models  
 
 