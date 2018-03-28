2019 Hyundai Tucson Debuts With Refreshed Face, Drops 1.6 Turbo

Speaking of which, the Tucson has dropped the 1.6-liter turbo in favor of a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated mill. This produces 181-hp and 175 lb-ft of torque for the American market, 6-hp and 21 less torque than the older unit.There's still going to be a 2-liter base engine, which has direct injection and produces 164-hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. For 2019, both units are going to be matched to a 6-speed auto, ditching the DCT of the high-output model. We're not surprised it's gone since reliability was a known issue.The 2.0-liter base engine is found exclusively in the Value and SE trims, leaving the 2.4-liter for the SEL, Sport, and Limited models. The 2019 Tucson is also packed with safety features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Rain-sensing wipers, Surround View Monitor, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, and Driver attention warning. Lane Keep Assist is standard for all models.The new look tries to match that of the all-new Santa Fe... unsuccessfully. The redesigned headlight unit features an L-shaped LED brow, connecting to the latest "cascading grille" design. However, we dislike the area around the smaller set of driving lights, which looks like an angular afterthought.What's different inside? Not that much: a Qi charger, standard Android and Apple connectivity and optional second-row USB ports. The upper part of the dash has been changed to integrate a new floating tablet system.“From a design perspective, onlookers will recognize a generational harmony between Hyundai’s new 2019 Santa Fe and the refreshed Tucson,” said Chris Chapman, lead designer, Hyundai Motor America. “The signature elements of the Hyundai cascading grille and modern-day surfacing found in the rear view create shadowy, dramatic impressions and represent the Hyundai DNA.”