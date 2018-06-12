Kia to Recall Half a Million Cars in the U.S. on Deadly Airbag Issue

Did NASA’s Curiosity Rover Find Life on Mars?

Following several weeks of peace and quiet when it comes to major recalls, a new such action has been announced in the U.S., this time by South Korean carmaker Kia. 19 photos



The recall is expected to be made because in some of the Kia models the airbags might not to deploy in case of a crash. This could happen because of an airbag control unit that can short circuit over time (ACU). The ACU is manufactured by ZF Friedrichshafen, a German auto supplier.



In time, says Kia, the ACU can become prone to electrical over-stress. This in turn might cause the frontal airbags, as well as the seat belt pretensioners, not to deploy when needed, thus endangering the lives of the occupants.



As per the carmaker, the recall is a result of an investigation into the matter launched by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) back in March. The organization got involved because it was notified of six crashes during which the airbags failed to deploy. Four people were killed in the incidents.



There are in all 507,000 Kia vehicles possibly affected by the issue, ranging from



The same problem has until now been plaguing sister company Hyundai as well, which already announced recalls in February and April on the same issue amounting to over half a million cars. Between the two companies, the problem would force the recall of some 1.1 million vehicles to have the the problem fixed.