Donald Trump Gives Kim Jong-un a Glimpse of The Beast

12 Jun 2018
Donald Trump’s iteration of the Presidential limousine, known as Cadillac One, Limousine One and the First Car, is also called The Beast. It’s said to be entirely worthy of that name, from the way it’s built and the damage it can withstand, to the way it’s equipped inside, to ensure the President’s survival in the worst case scenarios.
And North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was just offered a rare but very short glimpse of it, before U.S. Secret Service agents stepped in and shut the back door.

Trump is now in Singapore for the very first summit with Kim Jong-un, of which he’s already told the media it’s progressing better than even he expected. And Lord knows he had high hopes about it, even saying he knew how to “handle the little rocket man” Jong-un. Apparently, that includes showing off for him, by allowing him to catch a glimpse of the top secret limousine.

You can see the impromptu stop by Cadillac One in the video below. Notice how Secret Service agents are striving to keep cameras on the other side of the passenger door, so as to prevent them from getting any footage from the interior. Also notice that the agent who opens the door for Trump is also the one who closes it when he sees Jong-un looking inside.

In other words, in wanting to show off for the North Korean leader, Trump may have put his own safety at risk. After all, there’s good reason why all the specs and details about Cadillac One are top secret, and the new one will be even safer.

Then again, Trump knew such a move would sit well with Jong-un. He has his own version of the Presidential limousine, albeit a more expensive one. While Trump’s Cadillac One is said to have cost an estimated $1.6 million, Kim’s Mercedes-Benz S600 is worth $2 million and even has a portable toilet included.

As for how talks about North Korea’s plans to dump nuclear weapons and end the war with South Korea are going, Trump hinted to the media that everything is coming up roses.

It’s going great. It’s better than expected,” Trump told reporters outside. “We had a really fantastic meeting. A lot of progress – better than anything could have expected. Top of the line.”

