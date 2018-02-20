Trump Motorcade Driver Fired After Secret Service Find Gun in His Bag

Bringing a gun anywhere near the president of the United States is a bad idea, as one of the contracted drivers for reporters in the press pool found out on its own. Having it discovered by Secret Service is even worse.

The unnamed man had a permit for the gun, but security rules say that no one except the Secret Service can be armed when near the president. During a screening at a checkpoint, the driver of one of three vans carrying reporters was singled out and found to carry a gun outside the secure area.



The guilty driver said he intended to leave the gun in another car, but forgot to do so when he joined the official motorcade.



"The Secret Service can confirm that an individual serving as a staff contracted driver was briefly detained by US Secret Service personnel and other law enforcement officials today,” officials said according to CNN.



"The incident was investigated by the Secret Service and our partners at the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and resolved.”



The Secret Service say no person has been in any danger during all this.



After the incident, all three van drivers were fired, leaving the cars to be driven by White House officials. Apparently, they’re not as good at it as hired help, as one of the vans was later involved in a minor crash.



The president’s motorcade is often accompanied by cars carrying reporters. These cars are driven either by volunteers or, in some instances, like it was the case on Monday, by hired help.



