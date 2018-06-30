New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Destroyed in Nurburgring Crash, Damaged at Both Ends

It was inevitable for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS to have its first crash and we are now here to bring you just that. And while there are light accidents that fit this label, the one we have here isn't one of them.

Note that the vehicle we have here is a Lizard Green car, which doesn't pack the Weissach Package or the magnesium wheels.



The details about the accident are scarce at the moment. In fact, all we have are the two images above



For one thing, one of the pics also shows an E36 BMW 3 Series Coupe, which is also damaged. This indicates that the Porscha was probably hit during a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) event, with the accident having reportedly taken place earlier today.



And while the fluids on the track may come from the ruined vehicles, this might've been the source of the trouble, with coolant and oil spill being rather frequent accident causes on the Nordschleife.



As we mentioned in the intro, the 520 hp Porsche has sustained serious damage, with both ends of the vehicle being affected. In fact, it wouldn't surprise us if the 911 was a total loss.



