Oumuamua Interstellar Object Accelerated and Changed Course in Our Solar System

4 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 Nurburgring Near Crash Is One Lucky Spin

2 McLaren 720S Nurburgring Near Crash Shows Bad Driver Meeting an Oil Spill

More on this:

Porsche 919 Evo Gets Passed By Amazing E36 BMW in Nurburgring Record Parody

Ever since Porsche set a new absolute Nurburgring record yesterday, thanks to an astonishing 5:19.5 lap delivered by the 919 Evo, the world wide web has been boiling. However, not everybody likes to watch the footage of the stunt on repeat or talk about it. 4 photos



That's right, we're talking about the public days, which obviously bring the infamous Ring traffic. So, how will the gas-electric Zuffenhausen racecar withstand attacks from machines like the E36 BMW 3 Series Coupe (of course) or the



Well, the answer comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which may or may not have been edited. After all, the Ring has seen its fair share of uber-quick E36 monsters, as we



Of course, with the Touristenfahrten layout of the Green Hell missing the main straight, the 919 doesn't get to deliver the 369.4 km/h (229.5 mph) top speed seen in the official footage. Regardless, we'll remind you that the machine, which no longer follows racing regulations that constrained the LMP1 919 Hybrid prototype racer it is based on, now packs active aero.



“As a race team we constantly search for challenges that push a car, driver and team to operate on the limit. Conquering the “Green Hell” definitely provided such a challenge. Since last winter we were preparing for that task together with our tyre partner Michelin – painstakingly and with a great deal of respect for this track," LMP Team Principal Andreas Seidl said yesterday.



But had the executive seen the white Ford Fiesta in the video? C'mon, it's a proper ST, not an ST Line, you know...



For instance, an aficionado has decided to come up with a parody of the run, one that sees the 1,160 hp racecar "hitting" the Touristenfahrten.That's right, we're talking about the public days, which obviously bring the infamous Ring traffic. So, how will the gas-electric Zuffenhausen racecar withstand attacks from machines like the E36 BMW 3 Series Coupe (of course) or the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo X - keep in mind that the latter has been taken down the aftermarket route and can now spit fire.Well, the answer comes from the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, which may or may not have been edited. After all, the Ring has seen its fair share of uber-quick E36 monsters, as we discussed back in the day.Of course, with the Touristenfahrten layout of the Green Hell missing the main straight, the 919 doesn't get to deliver the 369.4 km/h (229.5 mph) top speed seen in the official footage. Regardless, we'll remind you that the machine, which no longer follows racing regulations that constrained the LMP1 919 Hybrid prototype racer it is based on, now packs active aero.“As a race team we constantly search for challenges that push a car, driver and team to operate on the limit. Conquering the “Green Hell” definitely provided such a challenge. Since last winter we were preparing for that task together with our tyre partner Michelin – painstakingly and with a great deal of respect for this track," LMP Team Principal Andreas Seidl said yesterday.But had the executive seen the white Ford Fiesta in the video? C'mon, it's a proper ST, not an ST Line, you know...