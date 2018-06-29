Space Nation of Asgardia Gets Its First President

4 Next-Gen Porsche 911 (992) Hunts Down Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door on Nurburgring

2 Nissan Skyline GT-R R33 Nurburgring Near Crash Is One Lucky Spin

More on this:

McLaren 720S Nurburgring Near Crash Shows Bad Driver Meeting an Oil Spill

Yesterday, we talked about a Nurburgring oil spill (we called it a fluid spill at the time, as we weren't sure whether it involved oil or coolant) that claimed a Chevrolet Camaro and a Skoda Octavia RS. Well, we are now back on the topic to show you the complete aftermath of the incident. 6 photos



The action we're talking about kicks off at the 6:40 point of the video below, when the sixth-gen Camaro enters the scene. Going past the Chevy crash and the Octavia RS accident that follows shortly, we notice two other incidents.



We're talking about a pair of near crashes here. The first, which can be found at the 7:08 point, sees a



Nevertheless, while the driver of the hot hatch couldn't have noticed the problem, just like the aficionados who crashed the two machines mentioned above, we can't say the same about the driver of the McLaren 720S at the 8:02 point of the clip.



By the time the Macca reached the troublesome corner, a material destined to absorb the oil had been placed on the track, so the troublesome part of the circuit was clearly visible.



Alas, the



In fact, if we didn't know better, we could say the 720S guy was performing an electronic control system calibration test, as he decided to brake and steer at the same time while the wheels of the car were of surfaces exhibiting different levels of grip. Fortunately for this driver, Woking engineers had complete such tests while developing the mid-engine machine...



Meanwhile, the original video, which showed an E36 BMW 3 Series Compact spraying its lubricant across the track, was removed. And while the new clip we've brought along doesn't show that part anymore, possibly due to the matter being investigated, it offers a clearer view of the mayhem caused by the slippery moment.The action we're talking about kicks off at the 6:40 point of the video below, when the sixth-gen Camaro enters the scene. Going past the Chevy crash and the Octavia RS accident that follows shortly, we notice two other incidents.We're talking about a pair of near crashes here. The first, which can be found at the 7:08 point, sees a Renault Megane RS barely avoiding the barrier after flying off the track due to coming across the slippery surface.Nevertheless, while the driver of the hot hatch couldn't have noticed the problem, just like the aficionados who crashed the two machines mentioned above, we can't say the same about the driver of the McLaren 720S at the 8:02 point of the clip.By the time the Macca reached the troublesome corner, a material destined to absorb the oil had been placed on the track, so the troublesome part of the circuit was clearly visible.Alas, the 720S wielder acts as if the problem wasn't there and it doesn't take long until his machine starts to yaw. And while the supercars exits the frame sideways, there doesn't seem to be any impact soundtrack, so we can hope the McLaren remained in one piece.In fact, if we didn't know better, we could say the 720S guy was performing an electronic control system calibration test, as he decided to brake and steer at the same time while the wheels of the car were of surfaces exhibiting different levels of grip. Fortunately for this driver, Woking engineers had complete such tests while developing the mid-engine machine...