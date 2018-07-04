Last Block 4 Falcon Rocket Launches New Cargo to ISS

5 Dodge Demon vs. Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Is a Bummer

4 Melissa Pulls a Ford Mustang Crash Save at 100 MPH while Drag Racing

More on this:

Sleeper Volkswagen Golf 2 DSG Sets Quarter-Mile World Record with 8.7s Run

Ladies and gentlemen drag racers, you are about to witness the might of a Volkswagen Golf Mk2 - here's something one doesn't necessarily expect to hear, especially when the whole adventure involves a world record run. 5 photos



Zooming in on the matter, we'll let you know that the Vee-Dub completed the 1,320 feet sprint in 8.76 seconds, with a trap speed of 267.9 km/h (make that 166 mph). As mentioned above, this made for quite the accolade, as the machine became the fastest DSG AWD toy in the world.



That's right - this Mk 2 has been gifted with a beefed-up double-clutch tranny (this started out in life as a DQ250 gearbox), while it now packs all-paw hardware, thus trying to harness the monstrous power of its two-liter turbo engine.



Speaking of which, we're not ware of the full list of mods fitted to the 2.0-liter 16-valve motor, but we know this includes an Extreme Tuners turbocharger and a CNC-ported cylinder head coming from NG-Motorsports.



Boba Motoring, the German tuner who is responsible for the build, didn't mention the output of the mill. Nevertheless, if we look at some of the company's previous



Without the driver, the machine tips the scales at 1,220 kg (2,690 lbs), which deserves a round of applause, given the fact that we're talking about an AWD beast.



The aftermarket developer behind the build did mention that, if the driver insists, the contraption will hit over 340 km/h (211 mph). Then again, accelerating in this thing is a white-knuckle process, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage below. For one thing, triple-digit mph values don't neccesarily mean that wheelspin is out of the question...



However, a second-gen Golf recently managed to deliver an impressive quarter-mile run, one that deserves our attention.Zooming in on the matter, we'll let you know that the Vee-Dub completed the 1,320 feet sprint in 8.76 seconds, with a trap speed of 267.9 km/h (make that 166 mph). As mentioned above, this made for quite the accolade, as the machine became the fastest DSGtoy in the world.That's right - this Mk 2 has been gifted with a beefed-up double-clutch tranny (this started out in life as a DQ250 gearbox), while it now packs all-paw hardware, thus trying to harness the monstrous power of its two-liter turbo engine.Speaking of which, we're not ware of the full list of mods fitted to the 2.0-liter 16-valve motor, but we know this includes an Extreme Tuners turbocharger and a CNC-ported cylinder head coming from NG-Motorsports.Boba Motoring, the German tuner who is responsible for the build, didn't mention the output of the mill. Nevertheless, if we look at some of the company's previous builds and the kind of performance they delivered, we can expect this Golf to pack at least 1,200 horses.Without the driver, the machine tips the scales at 1,220 kg (2,690 lbs), which deserves a round of applause, given the fact that we're talking about an AWD beast.The aftermarket developer behind the build did mention that, if the driver insists, the contraption will hit over 340 km/h (211 mph). Then again, accelerating in this thing is a white-knuckle process, as you'll get to see in the piece of footage below. For one thing, triple-digit mph values don't neccesarily mean that wheelspin is out of the question...