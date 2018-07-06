autoevolution
 

2020 Road Rover Electric SUV Could Be An "Allroad-Style Wagon"

Look closely at the Velar in the main photo. It somewhat appears as if the coolest Range Rover in production today is a coupe-ified station wagon on stilts, doesn’t it? Now imagine the Velar closer to the ground and with elongated proportions. According to Autocar, that’s how the long-rumored Road Rover could look like.
In a story titled “Every New Range Rover Coming Until 2023,” the British motoring publication highlights that the Road Rover would be the automaker’s “first purely battery electric vehicle.” In addition to the body style and propulsion, Autocar also makes a case for “off-road performance” and the vehicle’s platform.

If the following line sounds familiar to you, that’s because every motoring magazine out there has been saying it for quite some time now. The Road Rover, as it happens, will be twinned with the next generation of the Jaguar XJ.

The pinnacle of Jaguar in terms of passenger cars will be revealed at a major motor show next year for the 2020 model year, and according to chief designer Ian Callum, his team has “come up with something quite special.” Jaguar Land Rover showed off the practical benefits of Level 4 self-driving technology at the beginning of April 2018, which means that Level 3 should be offered as an option in the XJ.

One year later after the Road Rover, the fifth-generation Range Rover should make it into production with evolutionary styling and an all-new platform. Switching from the D7u to the MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) would help the full-size Range Rover in regard to electrification, with Autocar making a case for an all-electric powertrain in 2022. Lower down the range, plug-in hybrid and micro-hybrid solutions will be offered.


The 2021 Range Rover should also be that more luxurious than the outgoing model, with Land Rover looking set to take on the Bentley Bentayga in the ultra-luxury SUV segment. At the present moment, the SVAutobiography and SV Coupe are the plushest, most expensive variants available.
