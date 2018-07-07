Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Dodge Challenger SRT8, Things Go South

Martian Habitation Pod Concept to Be Shown at Goodwood

Just when we thought people had stopped racing Tesla Model S beasts against all motor muscle cars (think: naturally aspirated), we came across a drag race of the sort that caught our eye. This velocity brawl features a Model S P100 D and a Dodge Challenger. 4 photos



Fortunately, the drivers decided to skip the dangers of street racing, as they met at the drag strip. Among others, this meant they could take advantage of the prepped surface and with the Challenger packing specific rubber, this meant the muscle car could at least have a chance during the initial phase of the race - two got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada.



At first, the driver of the HEMI monster did a brilliant job, handling the clutch just right for the takeoff and displaying swift reaction time. However, the moments that followed didn't exactly help with rushing down the quarter-mile.



Make sure the video is not muted, so you'll be able to notice what has to be one of the worst 1,320 feet runs we've shown you this year...



