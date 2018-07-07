autoevolution
 

Tesla Model S P100D Drag Races Dodge Challenger SRT8, Things Go South

Just when we thought people had stopped racing Tesla Model S beasts against all motor muscle cars (think: naturally aspirated), we came across a drag race of the sort that caught our eye. This velocity brawl features a Model S P100 D and a Dodge Challenger.
No, it's not the good old Hellcat battle, nor is it the kind of adventure that involves a Dodge Demon. Instead, the one that took on the monstrously quick EV is a Challenger SRT8 Yellow Jacket. Animated by a 392, the V8 brute delivers 470 hp and while we tested a non-special edition 392 and the muscle felt more than enough to deliver velocity thrills, the driver made a crazy bet by deciding to battle it out with a P100D. For the record, the Palo Alto machine is the kind that plays the quarter-mile in the 10-second range.

Fortunately, the drivers decided to skip the dangers of street racing, as they met at the drag strip. Among others, this meant they could take advantage of the prepped surface and with the Challenger packing specific rubber, this meant the muscle car could at least have a chance during the initial phase of the race - two got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada.

While the Tesla obviously doesn't require that much training from the driver in order for its performance to be extracted, we can't say the same about the Mopar machine.

At first, the driver of the HEMI monster did a brilliant job, handling the clutch just right for the takeoff and displaying swift reaction time. However, the moments that followed didn't exactly help with rushing down the quarter-mile.

Make sure the video is not muted, so you'll be able to notice what has to be one of the worst 1,320 feet runs we've shown you this year...

