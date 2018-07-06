autoevolution
 

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Audi R8 in New York Traffic, Winner is Clear

6 Jul 2018, 10:44 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
New York traffic isn't exactly the kind of environment that invites adrenaline junkies to a street race. From the density of the vehicle population to the less than perfect road surface and the law enforcement presence, there are plenty of factors that discourage such shenanigans, especially during the day.
4 photos
Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Audi R8 in New York TrafficDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Audi R8 in New York TrafficDodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Audi R8 in New York Traffic
However, there will always be exceptions and we're here to talk about one of them. This shenanigan involves a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and an Audi R8, with their drivers having decided to play on the streets of NY. And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can check out the duo in action.

Their racar was caught on camera from another vehicle. And while we don't want to drop too many details abought the velocity fight, we can let it slip that the winner is clear

Both the Mopar machine and the German supercar have been taken down the aftermarket route. The R8, which seems to be a V8 model (this would bring a stock output of 420 horses), comes with quite a few visual changes, but we're sure about its tech details.

As for the muscle car, this is a six-speed incarnation of the Hellcat, which has received mods targeting the brakes and the suspension. To be more precise, the SRT toy now packs Power Stop Z23 Evolution Sport brake pads all-round, while talking to the road via a set of lowering springs supplied by Eibach.

Feel free to jump to the 3:10 point of the clip for the sprinting battle we mentioned above and make sure to invest your undivided attention, since the drag race comes as a rather brief adventure.

Oh, and please don't use the sprinting battle we have here as an example when your hooning urges show up - take things to the drag strip.

Dodge Challenger Hellcat Audi R8 drag racing street racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 