Dodge Challenger Hellcat Drag Races Audi R8 in New York Traffic, Winner is Clear

However, there will always be exceptions and we're here to talk about one of them. This shenanigan involves a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and an Audi R8 , with their drivers having decided to play on the streets of NY. And, thanks to the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you can check out the duo in action.Their racar was caught on camera from another vehicle. And while we don't want to drop too many details abought the velocity fight, we can let it slip that the winner is clearBoth the Mopar machine and the German supercar have been taken down the aftermarket route. The R8, which seems to be a V8 model (this would bring a stock output of 420 horses), comes with quite a few visual changes, but we're sure about its tech details.As for the muscle car, this is a six-speed incarnation of the Hellcat , which has received mods targeting the brakes and the suspension. To be more precise, the SRT toy now packs Power Stop Z23 Evolution Sport brake pads all-round, while talking to the road via a set of lowering springs supplied by Eibach.Feel free to jump to the 3:10 point of the clip for the sprinting battle we mentioned above and make sure to invest your undivided attention, since the drag race comes as a rather brief adventure.Oh, and please don't use the sprinting battle we have here as an example when your hooning urges show up - take things to the drag strip.