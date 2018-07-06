autoevolution
 

2019 BMW 8 Series Coupe Enters Production at Dingolfing Plant

Following the grand reveal on June 15th, the G15 is now rolling off the assembly line in Dingolfing, Germany. Two variants of the 8 Series Coupe are produced at the present moment: the 840d xDrive (€100,000) and M850i xDrive (€125,700).
“As the plant that builds the BMW 7 Series sedans, BMW Group Plant Dingolfing has outstanding expertise in producing vehicles for the luxury segment. We are optimally prepared for production of the new BMW 8 Series Coupe,” declared Andreas Wendt, the head honcho of the automaker’s Dingolfing factory.

An investment in the low three-digit-million euro range has been poured into the complex in Lower Bavaria in preparation for the 8 Series, with BMW describing the G15 as an “offensive in the luxury segment.” At the same time, BMW likes to call the 8 Series a sports car instead of a grand tourer, which is that little bit curious.

Even though the 8 Series is sportier than the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe, the four-seat coupe is too heavy and too technologized to be a sports car in the truest sense of the word. But on the other hand, the 8 Series is an amazing step forward.

Made from steel, aluminum, carbon fiber, and plastic, the CLAR platform-based model is the first non-M car to be offered with a carbon-fiber reinforced plastic roof. Going on sale in November 2018, the lightest 8 Series available for the time being tips the scales at 1,830 kilograms (4,034 pounds). The Aston Martin DB11 V8-engined grand tourer, meanwhile, weighs in at 1,760 kilograms (3,880 pounds).

It remains to be seen if BMW will ever offer the 8 Series with rear-wheel drive or the lower-output version of the 3.0-liter inline-six turbo diesel, but then again, all of us are looking forward to the M8. Coming in 2019 with the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the M5, the range-topping variant will churn out no less than 600 horsepower.

Given time, the 8 Series family will welcome two additional body styles. If you’re curious how the Convertible and Gran Coupe look like, these design patents will have to make do.

