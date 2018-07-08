autoevolution
 

2019 Subaru Impreza Is $100 More Expensive

8 Jul 2018, 14:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
In its fifth generation since model year 2017, the Impreza enters 2019 with revised pricing, more options, and more standard equipment for the Limited. First things first, Subaru says that MSRP starts at $18,595, one hundred bucks more than before.
53 photos
2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza2019 Subaru Impreza
Arriving at retailers across North America this summer, the 2019 Impreza is available in four trim levels: 2.0i, Premium, Sport, and Limited. Equipped with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive from the get-go, the sedan and hatchback come with a five-speed manual as standard in the case of the 2.0i and Sport. The Premium and Limited, meanwhile, rely on the Lineartronic continuously variable transmission.

The 2.0-liter boxer we all know and love soldiers on with 152 horsepower, and if you’re careful with the loud pedal, Subaru expects you to achieve up to 38 miles per gallon on the highway. More to the point, the Impreza is one of the most fuel-efficient all-wheel-drive vehicles on sale in the United States. According to the automaker, it’s possible to drive more than 450 miles on a full tank.

CVT-equipped models can be optioned with EyeSight Driver Assist ($845), which includes the 4.2-inch display in the instrument cluster and overhead console shower light. The 6.5-inch infotainment system features Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, but on higher trim levels, customers can get the 8.0-inch Subaru Starlink system.

The Limited boasts High Beam Assist for the LED headlights, Reverse Automatic Braking, and EyeSight as standard, to which Subaru adds leather upholstery, chrome trim, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Sport, which is distinguished by the black-painted grille and red stitching, is more focused on the driving experience. To this effect, this variant has 18-inch machine-finish alloy wheels, short-throw shifter for manual models, Active Torque Vectoring, and Sport-specific suspension settings.

Those who would rather have the Crosstrek for its greater ground clearance and crossover aesthetic qualities are looking at a starting price of $21,895. Coincidence or not, that’s also $100 more than the previous model year. Later on, the Subaru Crosstrek family will welcome a plug-in hybrid option.
2019 Subaru Impreza price Subaru Impreza sedan Subaru hatchback US
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
To SUV or Not to SUV Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
On Electric Harleys and New Generations 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 
 