autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S Drag Races Model S P100D Under Suboptimal Conditions

10 Jul 2018, 17:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Tesla Model S P100D and McLaren 720S drag raced on the DragTimes YouTube channel before. But that video got taken down because... it was illegal. So a rematch at a drag race was required.
2 photos
McLaren 720S Drag Races Model S P100D Under Suboptimal Conditions
The P100D was the undefeated drag racing champ when it came out, and it still gives Dodge's marketing people nightmares. However, supercars have gotten much better in the past few years. With its super-lightweight chassis and quick reactions, the McLaren 720S is easily the most entertaining one to watch.

Off the line, all-wheel-drive should give Tesla an advantage. However, it's nullified by the extra grip of the Florida racetrack and the extra weight of all those batteries. These are less than ideal conditions for both cars, as the 720S was slipping and the Tesla was at about 65% charge.

They did two runs. In the first, the McLaren jumps the red and gets a huge advantage. The second is done without launch control, so it's a good indication of what the supercar can normally do. The Model S is a bit quicker off the line, but then the output difference becomes more apparent.

We're talking a 588 horsepower sedan versus a 710 horsepower supercar, though it has been shown to have more at the dyno. The Tesla does have 920 lb-ft of torque going for it, but it has to overcome almost an extra ton of weight.

Price also needs to be taken into consideration, as you can buy two P100D for the price of a McLaren, making it an electric performance bargain. But considering it can beat a $500,000 Lamborghini, the 720S is also cheap, especially if you suffer from electric anxiety and enjoy the sound of a V8.

The channel is going to show a race between the 720S and a ZR1 Corvette, which got us all excited. But European exotics like the Ferrari 488 Pista or the 911 GT2 RS will be more interesting.

Tesla Model S P100D McLaren 720S McLaren drag race
The Judgemental Uber Guy How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 