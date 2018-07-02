McLaren P1 GT by Lanzante Coming to 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Previewed three weeks ago by British specialist Lanzante, the P1 GT is the next big thing after the road-legal conversion of the P1 GTR and no-nonsense P1 LM. Even though GT stands for grand touring in most cases, this application is a tribute to the F1 GTR Longtail that finished first at the 1995 edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The teaser photo shows the extent of the rear end, which is longer and lower to the ground than the P1 we all know and love. Front fender-located louvers and a roof-mounted intake are also visible, as are the over-the-top splitter and huge rear wing.
It is believed the P1 GT was commissioned by a customer from the Middle East, and because McLaren built three examples of the F1 GT (road-legal version of the F1 GTR), Lanzante could be planning to offer two more examples of the P1 GT.
To whom it may concern, you’ll need to bring your own P1 to Lanzante if you want to convert the hybrid hypercar to GT specification. And speaking of which, the company is capable of tuning the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 to 1,000 PS (986 bhp).
While we wait for Lanzante to take the veils off the P1 GT, it’s worth remembering that McLaren has a new superstar in its lineup. 600LT is how the newcomer is called, and even though it’s based on the 570S, the second member of the Longtail family after the 675LT has the makings of an instant classic and future collectible.
7.3 centimeters (2.9 inches) longer than the 570S, the 600LT weighs in at 1,247 kilograms (2,749 pounds) thanks to the extensive use of carbon fiber. The rear deck-exiting exhaust system, meanwhile, is inspired by the limited-edition Senna.
Following the 600LT, McLaren plans to rewrite the rulebook with the BP23 Hyper-GT. 106 examples will be manufactured, and according to the Woking-based automaker, the BP23 will exceed the top speed of the F1 from the 1990s.
