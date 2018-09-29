McLaren 720S Drag Races 820 HP Mercedes-AMG E63 S, Destruction Occurs

Ever since the previous generation of the Mercedes-AMG E63, the drag racing realm has kept an eye on the machine, with its 4Matic allowing it to deliver explosive quarter-mile sprints. And the current incarnation of the Affalterbach sedan is even meaner, proving to be a four-door rocket. But is the sedan mean enough to take on a Mclaren 720S?

6 photos



However, we're here to discuss a modded version of the Mercedes- AMG toy. The list of goodies installed on the car includes high-flow air filters, catless downpipes and an overly aggressive ECU remap.



As a result of all the work, the output of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that occupies the nose of the beastly saloon has jumped from just over 600 hp to an uber-meaty 820 horsepower.



As for its Woking opponent, the Macca came in stock form, but you shouldn't trust the official output of the mid-engined delights, which sits at 720 hp. in fact, as independent dyno tests have shown, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the monster actually delivers north of 750 ponies.



The two velocity beasts got together in Germany, where they raced on an airfield, so they enjoyed all the space they needed.



It's worth noting that the Benz couldn't make use of its all-paw hardware, since the sprinting battle involved a rolling start, with the hostilities kicking off at around 50 km/h.



The Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the



Well, if we are to talk about the stock incarnation of the E63 S (the thing is quicker than the GT Four-Door, as you'll notice in the link), the answer is obviously no. For instance, the four-door has managed to play the quarter-mile game close to 11 seconds, but the British supercar can no it in under 10 seconds.However, we're here to discuss a modded version of the Mercedes-toy. The list of goodies installed on the car includes high-flow air filters, catless downpipes and an overly aggressiveremap.As a result of all the work, the output of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that occupies the nose of the beastly saloon has jumped from just over 600 hp to an uber-meaty 820 horsepower.As for its Woking opponent, the Macca came in stock form, but you shouldn't trust the official output of the mid-engined delights, which sits at 720 hp. in fact, as independent dyno tests have shown, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the monster actually delivers north of 750 ponies.The two velocity beasts got together in Germany, where they raced on an airfield, so they enjoyed all the space they needed.It's worth noting that the Benz couldn't make use of its all-paw hardware, since the sprinting battle involved a rolling start, with the hostilities kicking off at around 50 km/h.The Mercedes-AMG E63 S and the Mclaren 720S went for a one-kilometer race, but telling the winner is a difficult affair, since the maximum velocity numbers of the two aren't shown, while the start was rather uneven.