Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4-Door First Review Suggests It's Slower Than E63

26 Sep 2018, 20:11 UTC ·
Under the codename X290, a brand new bespoke Mercedes-AMG model has been launched. We're talking about the GT 4-door, which is supposed to be a thorn in the side of the Porsche Panamera.
As the story goes, the 4-door is not based on the GT sports car, but on the regular big Mercedes sedan setup. And while Mercedes says you won't be able to buy a non-AMG version of this car, the fact that they will go as low as a 43 model suggests otherwise.

But today, we're looking at the first review of flagship GT 63 S model, equipped with the most powerful Mercedes engine you can buy right now. It makes 639 HP and 900 Nm of torque, sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed MCT.

Those are quite a few extra horses over the E63 S. But at the end of the day, both have very similar 4.0-liter bi-turbo powertrains. Mat Watson from Carwow started off his review with a quick test of the GT's acceleration.

On the test track rented out for the launch, he floored the car and traveled the quarter mile in 11.97 seconds, according to the onboard measuring equipment. That means it's slower than the E63 S.

He attributes this to "200 kilograms of extra weight," which is more like 165 kilograms. Still, if we factor in the results of recent drag races, it means the GT 63 S 4-door is slower than the Porsche Panamera.

While we don't know if the AMG is better looking than a Porsche Panamera, its styling is indeed more exclusive than that of the E63. There are many people in the world who want the most expensive Mercedes, and this is going to be on their shopping list.

It also comes with some special features that are highlighted in this review, such as the standard rear-wheel steering, dynamic engine mounts, and air suspension. However, it does have some niggling flaws as well, like fake grilles and a few cheap surfaces.

