BMW M5, Mercedes-AMG E63 S and Panamera Turbo Drag Race Once Again

19 Jul 2018, 16:19 UTC ·
by
Not that we have a problem with seeing the best German cars competing, but we feel like everybody has done the same drag races this year. This applies to the trio gathered here, made up of the BMW M5, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S and Porsche Panamera Turbo of the S E-Hybrid variety.
Because we've seen these cars compete before, we know that even though it's heavy, the instant torque of the electric systems make the Panamera a dominant force in all drag races.

In fact, if the Panamera weren't bright red, we would have sworn that we'd seen this drag race before. It's one heck of a car, but it also costs a lot more money than the other two. If you'd bought the regular Panamera Turbo without the electric stiff, its 550 hp would have lost the drag race.

I suppose the thing that sets Autocar apart from the previous attempts is that they did a half-mile race. Also, the editor takes the time to explain how the launch control in the M5 isn't as good. It keeps the clutch of the 8-speed auto engaged, so the transmission will call it quits if you keep it like that for too long. The other two just dump the clutch when you lift off the brake.

The Porsche wins it, as expected, blitzing to 60 mph in only 3.12 seconds (timed). Passing the 1/2 mile barrier in 17.63 seconds, it's already reached 151.8mph. Weirdly, the E63 S is about 0.2s slower to half-mile, but with a higher top speed, so eventually, it might catch the Panamera.

The BMW M5 is way off the pace of the other two. And if that embarrasses you, know that a more powerful M5 Competition is already available. Usually, we don't agree that drag races are pointless, but in this case, we can point out that few people can even afford to buy the Turbo S E-Hybrid.

