2,557 HP Three-Way Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Race Ends in Brutality

Remember when Jeep was testing the Trackhawk incarnation of the Grand Cherokee? The idea of a Hellcat-ized SUV seemed like a dream and once the 707-pony incarnation of the high-riding machine hit the road, we were swept off our feet.

4 photos SUV is Hennessey Performance.



The Texas specialist offers multiple levels of gym work for the blow HEMI-animated machine. For instrance, you can go for an 850 hp upgrade, but that means being... restrained.



In fact, those who want to go all out can order a 1,000 hp incarnation of the all-paw monster.



Then again, these are just numbers, so what happens when we need to translate them into the real world? Well, there's nothing like a good old drag race to settle this matter.



Between them, these three behemoths come with a combined output of 2,557 hp, so you can imagine the show that is put on. It's worth noting the Lone Star State specialist turned to the drag strip in its backyard for this adventure.



Now, in case you're wondering, Hennessey has also provided the quarter-mile figures for its packages (not neccesarily achieved during this race). So while the thousand-pony car can play the quarter-mile game in 10.7 seconds, the 850 hp model needs an extra 0.2 seconds for the job.



Since the all-paw system of the car is still in place, the drag race involved a standing start. However, not all three drivers were good at the coordination game, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage below.



And thanks to the fact that each of the SUVs comes in a distinct color, you'll easily be able to monitor their progress.



