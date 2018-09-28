Tuned McLaren 720S Drag Races 2018 Ford GT, Destruction Goes Deep

Ladies and gentlemen, this is... not the drag race everybody's been waiting for and that's because the 2018 Ford GT involved in this adventure comes in stock condition, while the McLaren 720S is modded.

5 photos



We're looking at a pair of rear-wheel-drive monsters, which means the two could've easily gone for the good old standing start. Nevertheless, the battles sees them using a roll race, with the machine kicking things off at around 40 mph. And you'll be able to monitor their progress in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Sure, this means the quarter-mile times displayed at the track are no longer valid, but we can still use the trap speed values to evaluate the race (the two finished the sprint at around 140 mph).



Since we've already mentioned that the Blue Oval halo car comes in 647 hp form, we have to talk about the aftermarket trip of the McLaren.



Now, the twin-turbo 4.0-liter



Well, the example we have here comes with a full exhaust, while also featuring an ECU remap. And as a result of this gym trim, the unit has gained almost 120 hp.



As for the aural side, none of the two velocity tools has a memorable voice, since we're talking about twin-turbo toys. And, while one might imagine that the two extra cylinders of the



