Hayabusa-Powered Golf Cart Destroys Modded 2018 Mustang GT in a Drag Race

The world of drag racing has its various habits, with one of the most frequent being to send a Mustang or a Corvette to the gym. And with these slabs of America being as popular as possible, it's no wonder so many people mod them and engage in racing activities.
Then again, one can always choose a different route and we're here to deliver an example of this, one that involves a... golf cart.

"But aren't those slower than a snail and as unstable as possible?" we hear you asking. Well, of course they are, but that won't stop drag eccentrics from using them in the quest to be first.

And the unit we've brought along for today is quite special, since it features a Japanese heart. To be more precise, this golf cart is animated by a Suzuki Hayabusa motor.

The unit packs under 200 horsepower, but given the scale footprint of the said contraption, which isn't too far from that of a feather, the combination is enough to turn the result in an explosive machine.

This little thing is known as the "BusaKart" and has already built a bit of a reputation after leaving plenty of serious machines trailing in its wake.

The five-wheeled toy takes part in drag strip shenanigans, as well as in road racing shenanigans. That's right, the toy comes with five wheels. Four of them are used for the traditional purpose, while the fifth is part of a wheelie bar. And once you check out the little bomb sprinting in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, you'll understand how serious the need for a wheelie bar is.

Sure, the gearing also plays an important part here, with the 1/8-mile sprint probably being the most convenient for this petite monster. Thus, the thing is so devilish that it destroys 'Stangs and 'Vettes even after giving them a hefty head start.

