2,500 HP Lamborghini Gallardo Six-Speed Manual Sets 226 MPH 1/2-Mile Record

Have you noticed how shifting gears in something with over, say, 300 horsepower can feel a bit tricky at first? Well, today we're here to bring you the tale of a stick shift toy with 2,500 hp and its world record. Spoiler alert: Raging Bull badge involved.

The Gallardo we have here used to own the six-speed half-mile world record, but that title went to a friend of the owner. As such, the guy returned to Underground Racing, the tuner who prepped the car, asking for even moaaar powaah.



Thus, the twin-turbo V10 that occupies the middle section of the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine jumped from 2,300 to around 2,500 horsepower, while obviously keeping its stick shift.



Interestingly, it only took a few days to break in the build, with the driver having recently managed to take the 1/2-mile crown back home. This was achieved thanks to a 225.58 mph run.



For the sake of comparison, we'll mention that V10 Lamborghinis whose drivers don't do the shifting have passed 250 mph these days - keep in mind that the racecars have left the automated manual (



And while Lamborghini is currently working on the middle-cycle facelift of the Huracan, tuners continue to push the platform further. So we might just receive even spicier numbers by the end of the year. Meanwhile, here are some



Those of you who are in a hurry and feel like skipping the YouTube-delivered context can head over to the 6:45 point of the video to check out the record-setting run.



