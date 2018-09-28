McLaren 720S Drag Races Porsche 911 GT2 RS, Victory Is Slim

By now, we've seen both the McLaren 720S and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS engaging in tons of drag racing shenanigans. And yet zooming in on a straight-line fight between the two is always a delight, which is why we've brought you just that.

A standing start was used and while one might rightfully wonder about the driver factor, you should know that the editors behind the wheel did switch places during the multiple runs.



Of course, drag racing is only a small part of the arsenal packed by these two velocity monsters. Oh, and let's not forget the faithful fan base of each model, whose members care more about the feelings delivered by these vehicles than their sheer numbers.



While we're talking about the McLaren 720S and the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, allow us to remind you that the supercars have received even meaner siblings, ableit with the rivalry between these being questionable.



We're referring to the Mclaren Senna and the fresh out of the oven Porsche 935. We covered the Senna earlier this year (here's an



The German carmaker took us all by surprise when it



Unlike the Senna, the new 935 isn't street-legal, not is it a homologated for a particular form of racing, the carmaker stating this is destined for track days and coaching activities.



Then again, with just 77 units of the German machine being built for collectors, it's not like anybody's complaining.



