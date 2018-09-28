New Porsche 935 Sounds Meaty in Real-World Video, Out for McLaren Senna Blood

If you're ever looking to throw a surprise birthday party, you might want to give the blokes over at Porsche a call. After all, with the surprising introduction of the new 935 on their 70th anniversary, they've proved worthy of the job.

Sure, we've talked about the 991.2 911 GT2 RS-based monster already, but we are now back with a pair of videos that allow us to notice this in real-world fashion.



Porsche explains that the posterior of the toy is still occupied by the 700 hp twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six you'd find in the 2RS, but the soundtrack of the thing is certainly meatier, as you'll notice in the clips.



As it has been the case with the recent



However, we're wondering if the Porscha won't follow the McLaren P1 GTR's path, with the Macca having



Speaking of the bigger picture, the 800 hp McLaren Senna would have to be the closes competitor of the newcomer, even though the Brit is almost 200 kg lighter (the carbon fiber reinforced polymer play on the 935 means this tips the scales at 1,380 kg, which makes it 150 lighter lighter than the GT2 RS.



The clips below will also allow you to notice details like the 917-tribute wooden gear shifter or the 908-inspired tailpipes.



And while the cabin only packs one seat, you still ger air conditioning, as well as ABS and stability control.



In fact, the only thing we enjoy more than the new 935 is the original (+150 hp, for instance), which is why we've also brought along a video that shows Moby Dick in action.







